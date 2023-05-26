Good News Only: J-Rod launches new cereal, Thunderbirds on track for Memorial Cup trophy

article

The Seattle Mariners, MLB and Seattle officials announced a $2 million investment into the community through the All-Star Week. One of the team's biggest stars, Julio Rodriguez, also launched a new cereal to support underprivileged kids. The Seattle Thunderbirds are off to chase the biggest prize in junior hockey in the Memorial Cup. The Seattle City Council passed a law to protect 175,000 of the city's trees, a move that will create more natural shade in public areas.

Here are the top stories of the week; Good News Only.

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez launches cereal JuliO's to support underprivileged kids

Mariners fans and cereal lovers alike are in for a treat as Seattle star Julio Rodriguez just announced the release of his very own cereal, JuliO's.

Seattle passes tree protection ordinance in effort to create more natural shade

The Seattle City Council passed a law to protect 175,000 of the city's trees. That's about ten times more than what is currently protected.

The move is part of Seattle's plan to create more natural shade in public areas.

Seattle Thunderbirds seeking biggest title in junior hockey in Memorial Cup

Seattle Thunderbirds captain Lucas Ciona holds the Ed Chynoweth Cup with Western Hockey League commissioner Ron Robison after the T-Birds won the WHL championship in five games over the Winnipeg Ice on May 19, 2023. (Photo by Brian Liesse / Seattle Thunderbirds)

With a WHL Championship already in hand, the Seattle Thunderbirds are off to chase the biggest prize in junior hockey in the Memorial Cup.

2 rescued from Puget Sound after kayak capsizes

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife)

Two kayakers were rescued from Puget Sound near Picnic Point Park on Sunday.

Department of Fish & Wildlife (WDFW) officers had just finished a boat patrol and were fueling up at the Everett Marina, when a notification came in on the Pulse Point app, alerting of a couple who fell out of their kayak.

MLB and Mariners announce $2 million in community investments

On Monday, Seattle Mariners, MLB and Seattle officials announced a $2 million investment into the community through the All-Star Week.

The 2023 All-Star Legacy Initiative is focusing on addressing equity gaps within the community to create more opportunities for kids to have access to baseball and softball.

Memorial Day 2023 deals for veterans and military members

United States Army Soldiers carry flags and streamers along Constitution Avenue during the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C. (Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

As the nation prepares to celebrate veterans and military service members for Memorial Day on May 29, retailers are also showing appreciation for their service with deals for the holiday.

