Good News Only: Sue Bird's jersey retired; Coast Guard rescues injured dog and more stories

Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird's No. 10 jersey is retired; Dog that fell from 300ft cliff in Oregon rescued by Coast Guard; Stillaguamish Tribe begins massive restoration plan for neglected salmon habitat; 14-year-old Pleasanton whiz graduates Santa Clara University, gets job at SpaceX.

Sue Bird commands floor once more as her No. 10 retired by the Seattle Storm

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 11: Sue Bird is introduced during her jersey retirement ceremony before the game between the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics at Climate Pledge Arena on June 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

For more than two hours last week, Sue Bird was back commanding the middle of the court at Climate Pledge Arena.

At times funny, at times emotional, Bird’s 21-year career received a ceremony that matched the longevity of her basketball exploits when the Seattle Storm retired the No. 10 she wore during her WNBA career. Bird’s number was the second retired by the franchise.

Stillaguamish Tribe begins massive restoration plan for neglected salmon habitat

The Stillaguamish Tribe is attempting to restore the habitat to its original state. A $12 million plan has been projected that will include removing two miles worth of levees, removing buildings on the land and building floodgates in a new location. NOAA announced $3.31 billion worth of investments this month for work across the country. A large portion of that money is heading to Washington for coastal resilience, salmon recovery and infrastructure.

Dog that fell from 300ft cliff in Oregon rescued by Coast Guard

Wednesday night around 7 p.m., Cannon Beach, Oregon Fire Department asked for help from the Coast Guard after a German shepherd fell from a cliff at Ecola State Park. Officials say the dog fell 300 feet to a remote part of the beach only accessible by repelling down a cliff. The dog is expected to be ok.

14-year-old Pleasanton whiz graduates Santa Clara University, gets job at SpaceX

Fourteen-year-old Kairan Quazi of Pleasanton is set to graduate from Santa Clara University and has already secured a full-time job as a software engineer at SpaceX's Starlink division. The teen took to his Facebook page to share the exciting news, expressing his admiration for SpaceX, which he described as "the coolest company on the planet."