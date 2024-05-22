'Grumpy' baby photoshoot goes viral: 'He is NOT having it'

article

A baby’s first few weeks of life are often a blur for parents, and having newborn photos taken can help freeze those small moments in time forever. For one family, they’ll always have some hilariously "grumpy" faces to cherish.

Lauren Carson, a Cincinnati, Ohio-based photographer who owns Drawing in Light Photography, recently shared an adorable newborn photoshoot in which the 7-day-old baby gave some priceless expressions.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Lauren Carson of Drawing in Light Photography shared an adorable "grumpy" baby photoshoot she did recently, which is going viral on Facebook. (Credit: Drawing in Light Photography)

"I've been photographing newborns for a decade and have photographed hundreds of babies who have given me tons of great expressions. But none, and I mean NONE compare to the looks this sweet guy threw my way," Carson wrote in a Facebook post .

The post, shared on May 15, has received tens of thousands of comments and shares from social media users entertained by the baby’s mean mugs. Some parents even shared their own babies’ "grumpy" pictures.

"Bro just served 9 months on the inside and he didn’t come to play," one person joked.

"He is NOT having it. Whatever it is," another quipped.

"Someone must have shown him his hospital bill," a third person added. "We feel you."

Despite his apparent grumpy expression, Carson said the baby was "a sweet little snuggle bug." Not long after the pictures were taken, "he fell asleep and we took some more traditional posed newborn pictures."

Carson, who has been a professional photographer for 11 years, told FOX Television Stations that when she does newborn photography, she typically gets "a whole range of expressions."

But grumpy faces like this one don’t happen every day.

"It's definitely not predictable and doesn't happen at every session, but I always try to capture it when it does happen," Carson told FOX Television Stations. "However, I don't think I've ever had a baby that has been quite as expressive with such direct eye contact as this guy!"

The photos were taken earlier this month. Carson said she expected them to be popular on her business page, but "never in my wildest dreams would I have expected these photos to get this much attention."

Carson, who is a mother of three herself, noted how special newborn photos can be during a baby's first days and weeks – capturing those tiny fingers and toes, adorable facial features – and in this case, hilarious expressions.

"The best part of photographing babies and kids in general is being able to freeze those small moments in time forever. And the newborn stage in particular is so fleeting," Carson said.

"My own three kids are older and my oldest is now almost 16 and much taller than me and learning to drive, and it's hard for me to imagine him ever having been a tiny 6lb newborn," she added. "But I love that I have the pictures of his first few weeks to look back on!"

This story was reported from Cincinnati.