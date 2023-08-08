VIDEO: WSP seeks witnesses to rolling gun battle on I-5 near Kent

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses after a gun battle last month on Interstate 5. Troopers released new dashboard video of the incident on Tuesday.

According to the WSP, the incident happened on July 18 at around 12:30 a.m. Troopers were on a traffic stop on southbound I-5 just north of 272nd St. in Kent when they heard loud popping sounds from gunfire.

The WSP says the troopers on scene observed two vehicles, a red sedan and a white sedan, passing by at a high rate of speed. Both were seen shooting at each other.

Authorities say a tow truck in the area became disabled after being struck by two rounds. No injuries were reported.

Related article

Troopers attempted to chase the suspects, but lost sight of them. They believe the suspects may have exited to S. 272nd St.

WSP detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or anyone who has information on the suspect vehicles to email Detective Hanson at Tim.Hanson@wsp.wa.gov.

Related article

This is a developing story.