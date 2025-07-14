The Brief Sesame Workshop is working to regain control of Elmo's X account after a hacker posted racist and antisemitic messages. A spokesperson confirmed Monday that the account was compromised over the weekend. Instead of its usual uplifting posts, the account shared offensive content, and the posts were quickly deleted.



Elmo from "Sesame Street" shocked social media users after the character’s X account was hacked on Sunday.

The Sesame Street character, whose account has over 640,000 followers, began posting several provocative and offensive posts, according to an image obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Kill all Jews," one post read.

The Elmo X account posted several offensive messages in now-deleted tweets. (@elmo/X)

"RELEASE THE FILES @realDonaldTrump CHILD F---ER," another post read, in what appeared to be a reference to the Jeffrey Epstein documents.

The latest post read, "Elmo says ALL JEWS SHOULD DIE. F---JEWS. DONALD TRUMP IS NETANYAHU’S PUPPET BECAUSE HE IS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES. JEWS CONTROL THE WORLD AND NEED TO BE EXTERMINATED."

The account also replied to several users with similar language. All posts and replies were later deleted.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Sesame Workshop spokesperson confirmed, "Elmo’s X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts. We are working to restore full control of the account."

Before the posts were deleted, several X users from both sides of the political aisle poked fun at the character’s account containing adult language.

"I’m forever scarred … by @elmo. Words I never expected to utter," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, wrote.

HuffPost deputy editor Philip Lewis remarked, "I thought we all agreed @elmo is off limits."

"See what happens when you defund PBS @elmo," Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., wrote.

Washington Reporter editor-in-chief Matthew Foldi joked , "Elmo would win at least 10% in a nationwide Democratic primary based on these tweets alone."

Sesame Street has come under the spotlight in recent months as Republicans have pushed for efforts to defund PBS . President Donald Trump also signed an executive order attempting to pull federal funding from PBS in May.

