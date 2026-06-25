Harry Todd Park shooting: 2 teens injured in Lakewood, WA

The Brief Two juveniles were injured Wednesday night following a fight and shooting at Harry Todd Park in Lakewood. A juvenile suspect was arrested after a search involving a K-9 unit and was booked on charges including first-degree assault. Both victims suffered gunshot wounds to their lower extremities and were treated at a hospital and released.



Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people following a fight at Harry Todd Park in Lakewood on Wednesday night.

What they're saying:

According to the Lakewood Police Department, officers responded at about 8:20 p.m. to reports of a physical altercation and gunfire in the park near North Thorne Lane Southwest and Woodlawn Street Southwest.

Officers arrived and learned that two people who may have been shot had already left the scene. While conducting interviews, officers obtained a description of the shooter and intervened in additional physical altercations in the park.

With assistance from the Puyallup Police Department and a K-9 unit, officers searched the park and located the suspect. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody and booked into Remann Hall on two counts of first-degree assault and one count of reckless endangerment.

Officers later learned that the two victims had driven themselves to a hospital. One victim, a boy, was shot in the left thigh, and the other victim, a girl, was shot in the left foot. Both were interviewed, treated for their injuries and released.

The police department said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Major Crimes Unit.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Lakewood Police Department.

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