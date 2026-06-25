WA health officials warn World Cup tourists of potent cannabis

The Brief Health officials are urging World Cup visitors to use caution with Washington cannabis, which is often more potent than many tourists expect. Experts recommend starting with a low dose and waiting at least 60 to 90 minutes before taking more, especially with edibles. No tournament-related cannabis emergencies have been reported, but dispensaries are handing out safety guides and officials remind visitors that public use and impaired driving are illegal.



The global spotlight is on Seattle as thousands of soccer fans pack the city for the FIFA World Cup, driving an economic surge for local businesses. Among those scoring big are legal cannabis shops near "Seattle Stadium," which report a rise in sales from tourists.

However, the influx of visitors prompted state and local health agencies to issue a safety warning: Washington's legal cannabis products are likely much stronger than what visitors are used to back home.

"If you're coming from an area where cannabis isn't legal, you may not understand that one gummy or one cone is a dose. It will take an hour or more to kick in," said Jimmy Leonard, pharmacist and chief clinical officer with the Washington Poison Center.

Understanding the dosage gap

To bridge the gap, Public Health – Seattle & King County launched a World Cup resource page designed to guide out-of-towners. It includes information about Washington cannabis products that often contain much higher levels of THC (the psychoactive component in marijuana) than visitors realize.

Standard legal edibles in Washington typically come packaged in 10-milligram servings, likely overwhelming for a tourist with little to no tolerance.

"That might be too high of a dose for you," said Leonard.

Health experts said many people begin to feel the effects of THC at just 2.5 milligrams—a fraction of a standard legal serving.

"Something with 60% or 90% THC will have much more potent effect than 10-20% THC. ‘Dabs’ and vapes’ THC levels are typically higher than that of a rolled joint," said Beatriz Carlini, a resident cannabis research expert with UW Medicine.

Photo credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Because edibles must pass through the digestive system, it can take anywhere from 60 to 90 minutes to feel the effects. Experts said this lag time often leads to the most common mistake consumers make: taking more too soon.

"Start low and go slow and just wait it out," Leonard advised. "Don't try to take two or three thinking it's going to kick in faster."

Signs of overconsumption

Health departments and Harborview Medical Center confirmed there have been no reports of tournament-related cannabis health emergencies over the past few weeks. Still, state and local agencies are actively partnering to keep it that way.

"Other than some heat-related incidents at the stadium or fan zones, we haven't seen any significant surge of emergency room visits," said a representative with the State Department of Health.

For locals or travelers who accidentally consume too much THC, health officials advise them to watch for these symptoms:

Dizziness

Panic or extreme paranoia

Hallucinations

Fast, racing heart rate

Nausea and vomiting

Dispensaries handing out resource guides

The safety push is happening right at the point of sale. Budtenders at cannabis dispensaries closest to "Seattle Stadium" confirmed that the Washington State Department of Health supplied their shops with visitor safety guides ahead of the tournament.

The guides outline local laws—including the fact that public consumption remains illegal—and emphasize the importance of safe transportation. Driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal in Washington, and with high-traffic tournament crowds, transit is highly encouraged.

"Finding some sort of way to commute and make sure you have somebody that’s sober and safe and with you is really important as well," Leonard said.

Anyone having a bad reaction to a cannabis product, expert help is available. They can call the Washington Poison Center hotline at 1-800-222-1222 for free, confidential, 24/7 guidance. Washington Poison Center also has guidance available for managing the risks of consumption during the World Cup.

For more information on legal limits, consumption rules, and safety tips, visit the state's educational resource at Cannabis Safely.

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