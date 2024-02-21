Here's what apparently led to the Kansas City parade shooting

One of the men charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory celebration last week told police that he was "just being stupid" when he "advanced" on a group of strangers during a verbal dispute and opened fire in a crowd of people with kids, according to court documents.

Lyndell Mays, 22, of Raytown, Missouri, was captured on surveillance video outside Kansas City's historic Union Station aggressively approaching members of another group, according to police affidavits obtained by Fox News Digital. The documents state that the argument between the two groups began over the belief that people in the other group were staring at them.

The video showed Mays was the first to begin shooting at a person who was running away from him despite being surrounded by crowds of people, including children, according to the affidavit.

During an interview with detectives from a hospital, where Mays was being treated after being struck by gunfire during the altercation, Mays said he "hesitated shooting because he knew there were kids there," according to the affidavit.

"Stupid, man. Just pulled a gun out and started shooting," Mays said, according to the affidavit. "I shouldn’t have done that. Just being stupid."

Mays told investigators he began firing after someone in the other group said, "I’m going to get you," which he took to mean they would try to kill him. He said he chose a random person from the other group to shoot at as that person was running away, the affidavit says.

Mays and Dominic M. Miller, 18, of Kansas City, each face second-degree murder charges, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. They are each being held on $1 million bail.

Miller, who was part of the other group, initially told investigators that he and his friends began running after hearing gunfire and that he was shot in the back, according to an affidavit. Miller was also being treated at a hospital.

When investigators told Miller they had video of him chasing someone in Mays' group and shooting, Miller admitted to firing four to five shots, the affidavit said.

Miller is believed to have shot Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local radio disc jockey and mother of two children, who died from her injuries.

Lopez-Galvan was among 23 victims shot on the west side of Union Station as thousands of fans celebrating the Chiefs victory over the San Francisco 49ers ran for cover.

Nearly half of the victims were under the age of 16. At least 11 children were wounded during the shooting, but were expected to recover. Nine of them were shot, while two sustained other injuries.

Prosecutors have said that more people are likely to be charged.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.