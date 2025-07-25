Driver in custody after high-speed crash on I-90 in Seattle
SEATTLE - A driver was arrested after a high-speed crash overnight on I-90 in Seattle.
What we know:
The incident started in the westbound lanes of the I-90 floating bridge when troopers tried to stop a car traveling at more than 130 mph.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the driver fled, and no pursuit was initiated.
Shortly after, troopers found the car, which crashed into a barrier on the ramp to Rainier Avenue.
The car went over the barrier and landed on South Rainier to the eastbound I-90 ramp.
Johnson said the driver had no serious injuries but he was taken into custody on suspicion of eluding, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol.
