Driver in custody after high-speed crash on I-90 in Seattle

The Brief A driver was arrested on I-90 in Seattle after crashing his car while attempting to elude troopers who had tried to stop him for driving over 130 mph. The vehicle went over a barrier and landed on the ramp to South Rainier, but the driver sustained no serious injuries and was taken into custody for eluding, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment.



A driver was arrested after a high-speed crash overnight on I-90 in Seattle.

What we know:

The incident started in the westbound lanes of the I-90 floating bridge when troopers tried to stop a car traveling at more than 130 mph.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the driver fled, and no pursuit was initiated.

Shortly after, troopers found the car, which crashed into a barrier on the ramp to Rainier Avenue.

The car went over the barrier and landed on South Rainier to the eastbound I-90 ramp.

Johnson said the driver had no serious injuries but he was taken into custody on suspicion of eluding, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

