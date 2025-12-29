US-2 partially reopens near Stevens Pass, restoring access to WA ski resort

The Brief A section of Highway 2 near Stevens Pass partially reopened Monday, restoring limited access to the ski area after flooding and mudslides. Traffic will be guided by pilot cars through the active work zone, with drivers facing delays of up to 60 minutes. The highway remains closed west of the ski resort to Skykomish and in Tumwater Canyone, where crews continue debris removal and repairs.



A section of Highway 2 partially reopened Monday near Stevens Pass, restoring limited access to the ski area after flooding and mudslides closed the route.

Screenshot from Stevens Pass webcam taken at 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2025. (Stevens Pass Ski Resort)

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said crews have made enough progress clearing debris and stabilizing the roadway between Scenic (milepost 58) and Mill Creek Road (milepost 71) to allow pilot car operations to resume beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 29.

How to get to Stevens Pass Ski Resort in WA

Access will be open from Coles Corner west to Stevens Pass Resort, with traffic guided by a pilot car for about eight miles through an active work zone. Vehicles will alternate directions one at a time, and drivers should expect delays of up to 60 minutes, or longer, depending on weather and road conditions.

(WSDOT)

Pilot car operations will run daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. as conditions allow. The highway will return to a full closure each night after 6 p.m. between Skykomish and Leavenworth.

US-2 remains closed west of the ski resort to Skykomish, where crews continue to work to clear debris from a bridge near milepost 54. An inspection of the bridge is scheduled for Monday to determine whether it can safely reopen to traffic. Crews are continuing to evaluate damage and develop repair plans, which could include limited traffic operations.

The highway also remains closed in Tumwater Canyon from east of Coles Corner to Leavenworth. Repairs in that area began Dec. 23, and traffic is being detoured onto Chumstick Highway, a rural county road with lower speed limits and bridge restrictions. Drivers are advised to plan for longer travel times.

When will US-2 fully reopen in WA?

WSDOT said severe flooding caused mudslides and washouts at multiple locations along Highway 2 between Skykomish and Leavenworth earlier this month.

What they're saying:

"Fully opening Highway 2 is going to take time. A long time," said Gov. Bob Ferguson earlier this month. "And we’re still evaluating the full extent of the damage. Repairs like this, as you might imagine, are heavily dependent on the weather — and the weather this time of year, obviously, is not ideal."

What's next:

The governor said he will have an update on the status of the west side of US-2 on Tuesday.

This partial reopening of Highway 2 means skiers and snowboarders will finally have access to Stevens Pass. The resort's chairlifts started spinning for the first time this season on Monday. According to its website, they plan to operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Night skiing is not yet available, though resort officials said they hope to begin offering it soon.

Stevens Pass said it appreciates its staff, community partners and WSDOT crews for all of their hard work.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

