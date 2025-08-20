Man arrested in Rochester, WA after deputies find homemade explosive
ROCHESTER, Wash. - A man was arrested Wednesday in Rochester after deputies found a homemade explosive device during a search, authorities said.
What they're saying:
According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, deputies initially responded to reports of a suspicious person sleeping near a propane fill station. When they arrived, the individual woke up and became combative.
Deputies were able to detain the man after displaying a taser. While at the scene, they learned he had an active arrest warrant.
During a search, deputies found a homemade explosive.
The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad responded to handle the device.
Further information is limited at this time. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story came from a social media post by the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Travis Decker WA manhunt reveals new forensic evidence amid zero leads
Closures of Fred Meyer in Tacoma, WA impacting 200 employees, creates 'food desert'
WA troopers make 2 arrests using plane to track down driver, motorcyclist
In-N-Out Burger opens in Ridgefield, WA this week
Special Forces vet exposes tactics of Montana, Washington state survivalists: 'Can't stay hidden forever'
This is the best community college in WA, report says
Reptile Zoo to close in Monroe after 30 years
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.