10 people displaced after house fire in Everett

10 people were displaced after a house caught on fire in Everett on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in South Everett at around 2:43 a.m.

Firefighters at the scene of an overnight house fire that displaced 10 residents on Tuesday. Crews are investigating what caused the fire. Photo: South County Fire

According to South County Fire (SCF), two men were found injured, and they were taken to a nearby hospital. The eight remaining people who were living in the house were uninjured.

Crews are still investigating to find out what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.