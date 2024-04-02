10 people displaced after house fire in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - 10 people were displaced after a house caught on fire in Everett on Tuesday.
Firefighters responded to a house fire in South Everett at around 2:43 a.m.
Firefighters at the scene of an overnight house fire that displaced 10 residents on Tuesday. Crews are investigating what caused the fire. Photo: South County Fire
According to South County Fire (SCF), two men were found injured, and they were taken to a nearby hospital. The eight remaining people who were living in the house were uninjured.
Crews are still investigating to find out what caused the fire.
More Everett news:
- Docs: WA mother stabbed son 16+ times, repeatedly lied to police
- Everett implements 'buffer zone' to address illegal activity in Port Gardner
- ADT scammers entering homes: Everett Police warn of scheme
- Community remembers fallen WSP Trooper Christopher M. Gadd
- Everett contemplates bulldozing businesses to build new ballpark
This is a developing story, check back for updates.