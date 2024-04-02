Expand / Collapse search

10 people displaced after house fire in Everett

By Jim Jensen
Published  April 2, 2024 6:26am PDT
News
FOX 13 Seattle

EVERETT, Wash. - 10 people were displaced after a house caught on fire in Everett on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in South Everett at around 2:43 a.m.

photo taken overnight showing firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Everett, Washington. 10 people living inside the home were displaced.

Firefighters at the scene of an overnight house fire that displaced 10 residents on Tuesday. Crews are investigating what caused the fire. Photo: South County Fire

According to South County Fire (SCF), two men were found injured, and they were taken to a nearby hospital. The eight remaining people who were living in the house were uninjured.

Crews are still investigating to find out what caused the fire.

More Everett news:

This is a developing story, check back for updates.