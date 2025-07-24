The Brief New tolling equipment is being installed on SR 167, allowing drivers to pay by mail without a Good To Go! pass, though at a higher rate. Toll zones will be introduced this fall, adjusting prices based on traffic conditions in each section of the corridor. Carpoolers and motorcyclists will soon need a Flex Pass or Motorcycle Pass to avoid tolls, even with multiple passengers.



Changes are coming to SR 167 this fall that will impact how drivers use the highway’s HOV and express toll lanes.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is installing new tolling equipment and implementing toll zones, updated HOV requirements and extended express lane access, all in an effort to manage congestion and modernize the corridor.

If you use SR 167, keep reading to learn more.

New tolling equipment coming to SR 167

What to know:

Over the past few months, drivers on SR 167 may have noticed new gantries and cameras going up. According to WSDOT, this equipment includes license plate readers and pass scanners to track vehicles entering and exiting the tolled lanes.

Currently, drivers must have a Good To Go! account and pass to use the HOT (High Occupancy Toll) lanes. But later this year, drivers will be able to use Pay By Mail, where a bill is mailed to the vehicle owner. However, it will cost $2 more than the Good To Go! rate.

Toll zones mean variable pricing

SR 167 will soon be divided into three toll zones, similar to the system on I-405. These zones will allow WSDOT to adjust toll rates based on congestion, with higher rates in areas of heavy traffic and lower rates where traffic flows more freely.

New signage will alert drivers to pricing within each zone. Some areas of the road will also be restriped, with double white lines marking where drivers can or cannot enter and exit the tolled lane.

HOV lane rules are going to get stricter

Dig deeper:

One major change to the HOV lanes on SR 167: carpoolers will no longer ride toll-free just by having multiple passengers.

Starting this fall, all vehicles using the HOV lanes will need:

A Good To Go! account.

A Flex Pass set to HOV mode for carpools.

A Motorcycle Pass for motorcyclists.

Without the proper pass and setting, tolls will apply, even if multiple people are in the vehicle.

WSDOT says they will offer free Flex Passes and Motorcycle Passes later this year to ease the transition.

Northbound toll lane extends south to Sumner

The northbound express toll lane is being extended south to Sumner, giving drivers earlier access and potentially greater value for their toll.

Officials say the changes will help drivers make more informed decisions mid-drive, depending on traffic and travel time needs.

Testing underway, tolls not active yet

What's next:

WSDOT is testing the new system now. You may see flashing lights or prices displayed on signs, but you won’t be charged a toll until the upgrade goes live later this year.

Drivers are encouraged to sign up for a Good To Go! account and watch for updates this summer on how to get a free pass before the new rules go into effect.

To learn more about these changes, visit the WSDOT blog.

Information in this story came from a Washington State Department of Transportation blog post.

