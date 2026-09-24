How to watch WSU Cougars vs Arizona

The Brief Washington State hosts Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 26, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. at Martin Stadium. The Cougars are coming off their first win of the season, a 48-7 victory over Duquesne. The game will air on CBS as WSU looks to improve its record against a Wildcats team coming off a 42-17 win.



The Washington State Cougars look to add another win this week in a matchup against a West Coast rival, the Arizona Wildcats.

The Cougs are coming off a 48-7 home-opener win against Duquesne, a much-needed victory after suffering two losses to begin the season. The Wildcats are also rolling after a 42-17 blowout win over Northern Illinois.

Keep reading for details on the Washington State vs Arizona football game, and how to watch it live.

When is the WSU vs Arizona game?

Kickoff for Washington State vs Arizona is set for 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Where is the WSU vs Arizona game?

The Wildcats will travel to the Palouse to take on the Cougs at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 06: Caden Pinnick #12 of the Washington State Cougars celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on September 6, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo b Expand

Where to watch the WSU vs Arizona game

The WSU vs Arizona game will air on CBS.

Streaming options include the following platforms:

YouTube TV

Paramount+

Hulu + Live TV

Fubo

DIRECTV

How to listen to WSU vs Arizona

All Washington State football games can be listened to across the region through the Cougar Sports Network. According to the university, broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff.

On Sirius XM, the game can be heard on Sports Play-by-Play channels 272 or 982.

You can download the WSU Cougars Gameday app to listen.

More on the Cougs

Washington State secured their first win of the season against Duquesne, coming off losses against Washington and Kansas State. Head coach Kirby Moore is looking to lead the Cougs to a positive record in the revamped Pac-12 conference.

The Cougars offense is led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Caden Pinnick, who threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns last week. Running backs Kirby Vorhees and Maxwell Woods combined for a total 225 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The team also returned two punts for touchdowns, just the third time in school history.

Arizona leads the all-time series against Washington State 28-19, with the Wildcats posting a 44-6 win in their last contest in 2023.

TUCSON, AZ - NOVEMBER 19: Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward #1 during a football game between the Washington State Cougars and the Arizona Wildcats on November 19, 2022 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christopher Hook Expand

What's next:

After facing Arizona, the Cougs continue their homestand against Fresno State on Oct. 3.

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