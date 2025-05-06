The Brief The FF-12 water taxi, developed by Artemis Technologies, is an all-electric, hydrofoiling vessel designed to deliver faster, quieter and more energy-efficient trips across the water. The Belfast-based company recently held a demonstration run between Bremerton and Port Orchard. A route that normally would take around 10 minutes was completed in just two minutes and thirty seconds. With a $2.5 million price tag — about 1.5 times the cost of a traditional diesel boat — it’s not cheap.



As Washington’s ferry system continues to face a shortage of vessels and resources, and water taxi runs across Puget Sound are increasingly cut back, commuters are left searching for reliable alternatives.

Now, a futuristic-looking vessel docked at Seattle's Bell Harbor Marina may signal a breakthrough.

Keep reading to learn more about this new kind of vessel and how it could become the future of Seattle's public marine transit.

The EF-12 water taxi, developed by Artemis Technologies, is an all-electric, hydrofoiling vessel designed to deliver faster, quieter, and more energy-efficient trips across the water. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What is the EF-12 water taxi, and what can it do?

Big picture view:

The EF-12 water taxi, developed by Artemis Technologies, is an all-electric, hydrofoiling vessel designed to deliver faster, quieter and more energy-efficient trips across the water.

FOX 13 Seattle got a firsthand look at the high-tech craft on Monday and what could become the future of public marine transit.

"Not only can these boats be greener and cleaner than the current ferries here like the high-speed ferries with Kitsap Transit and King County, they can also be cheaper for the taxpayer." — David Tyler, co-founder of Artemis Technologies

A vessel that uses less energy

Local perspective:

The Belfast-based company recently held a demonstration run between Bremerton and Port Orchard. A route that normally would take around 10 minutes was completed in just two minutes and thirty seconds — all for the cost of a few dollars in electricity.

According to Tyler, the EF-12 uses hydrofoiling technology — essentially underwater wings — to lift the boat above the surface, dramatically reducing drag. This e-foiling system allows the vessel to cruise up to one meter above the water. Not only does that make for a smoother ride, but it’s also significantly more energy efficient.

"We’re using anywhere between 70 and 90% less energy," noted Tyler.

At full capacity, the EF-12 now on display in Seattle seats 30 people, but Artemis has bigger plans. They’ve signed a manufacturing partnership with Delta Marine in Seattle to build a larger version that can carry up to 149 passengers, comparable in size to current Kitsap fast ferries and King County water taxis.

The EF-12 water taxi, developed by Artemis Technologies, is an all-electric, hydrofoiling vessel designed to deliver faster, quieter, and more energy-efficient trips across the water. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A ‘game changer for maritime transport’

Dig deeper:

Tyler describes the boat as a "game changer for maritime transport," combining aerospace-style flaps, high-voltage electric batteries from the auto sector and yacht racing hydrofoil technology.

The vessel is so fast, it even outpaced FOX 13 Seattle’s drone camera during Monday's demo.

"It’s very quiet … electric motor … so you can have a conversation with the person next to you," said Tyler. "It’s a really amazing way to travel on board the water."

The sleek, futuristic design may remind some of a sci-fi movie or a James Bond scene. And with a $2.5 million price tag — about 1.5 times the cost of a traditional diesel boat — it’s not cheap. But Tyler insists the upfront cost pays off quickly. He argues a busy operator could pay back in three years with what they save on fuel.

The EF-12 water taxi, developed by Artemis Technologies, is an all-electric, hydrofoiling vessel designed to deliver faster, quieter, and more energy-efficient trips across the water. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Zero operational carbon emissions

Big picture view:

With aging fleets across the state and rising pressure to decarbonize, Tyler says the interest is already strong.

"We’ve been contacted by certain people here," he shared. "They’re excited about the opportunity given the funding, and they’re really looking for the right solutions."

"There’s aging fleets everywhere," he added. "A lot of people are looking to decarbonize their operations, but I think sometimes they have trouble to know which direction to go in."

Artemis Technologies is hoping to provide that direction, offering what they claim is the world’s first commercially viable e-foiling system for marine transport that produces zero operational carbon emissions.

"There’s definitely less pollution. There’s no oil, no diesel going into the water," said Tyler. "That’s really why we’re here: to support that fleet to transition to a greener future."

With Washington often called the ferry capital of the U.S., Tyler sees Seattle as a natural fit.

"Seattle has an amazing ferry community because of the natural geography … ferry transport really makes sense."

The Source: Information in this story came from Artemis Technologies and FOX 13 Seattle's original reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Inmate escapes police at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Jamie Tompkins claims Seattle police scandal was a setup. Here’s why

3 small WA businesses voted most worth a 1-hour drive

2 new trails connect Redmond transit station to King County park

WA joins lawsuit against RFK Jr., Trump administration for dismantling HHS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.