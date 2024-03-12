Hyundai announces anti-theft upgrades, at no cost to car owners
TACOMA, Wash. - Hyundai is providing free anti-theft upgrades at local dealers across Western Washington.
Hyundais and Kias have featured in many headlines lately, owing to security quirks — like push-button ignitions — that allow them to be easily stolen and used in smash-and-grab robberies around the region. FOX 13 News has extensively covered the ‘Kia Boyz’ TikTok trend that explained how to steal older-model Hyundais and Kias using only a USB drive.
Since then, we have seen a spate of smash-and-grabs mostly involving stolen Kias and Hyundais.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kia Boyz TikTok Challenge: Pierce County warns public after robbery suspects fled in stolen Kia
Authorities urge owners of Hyundai models between 2011–2022 to check if their car is eligible for a free anti-theft security upgrade.
Specifically, the vehicle models include:
- 2018–2022 Accent
- 2011–2022 Elantra
- 2013–2020 Elantra GT
- 2013–2014 Genesis Coupe
- 2018–2022 Kona
- 2020–2021 Palisade
- 2013–2022 Santa Fe
- 2013–2018 Santa Fe Sport
- 2019 Santa Fe XL
- 2011–2019 Sonata
- 2011–2022 Tucson
- 2012–2017, 2019–2021 Veloster
- 2020–2021 Venue
If your car qualifies, you can visit one of four dealers to get your free upgrade. There are no appointments or registration required. Technicians will complete the software upgrade in less than 30 minutes.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Free wheel locks available for KIA and Hyundai owners impacted by car theft trend
Hours are between 8 a.m.–6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and between 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Sunday. Locations include:
- Tacoma Dome; East D Street between Tacoma Dome and Lemay America's Car Museum (Saturday hours end at 5 p.m.)
- Factoria Mall; Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue WA 98006
- Doug's Hyundai; 22130 Hwy 99, Edmonds WA 98026 (Saturday hours are 9 a.m.–3 p.m.)
- Robert Larson Hyundai; 7601 S. Tacoma Way, Tacoma WA 98409 (Saturday hours end at 5 p.m.)