Hyundai announces anti-theft upgrades, at no cost to car owners

Hyundai is providing free anti-theft upgrades at local dealers across Western Washington.

Hyundais and Kias have featured in many headlines lately, owing to security quirks — like push-button ignitions — that allow them to be easily stolen and used in smash-and-grab robberies around the region. FOX 13 News has extensively covered the ‘Kia Boyz’ TikTok trend that explained how to steal older-model Hyundais and Kias using only a USB drive.

Since then, we have seen a spate of smash-and-grabs mostly involving stolen Kias and Hyundais.

Authorities urge owners of Hyundai models between 2011–2022 to check if their car is eligible for a free anti-theft security upgrade.

Specifically, the vehicle models include:

2018–2022 Accent

2011–2022 Elantra

2013–2020 Elantra GT

2013–2014 Genesis Coupe

2018–2022 Kona

2020–2021 Palisade

2013–2022 Santa Fe

2013–2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011–2019 Sonata

2011–2022 Tucson

2012–2017, 2019–2021 Veloster

2020–2021 Venue

If your car qualifies, you can visit one of four dealers to get your free upgrade. There are no appointments or registration required. Technicians will complete the software upgrade in less than 30 minutes.

Hours are between 8 a.m.–6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and between 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Sunday. Locations include: