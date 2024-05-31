I-405 incident snarls traffic in Renton

A traffic incident caused a several-mile-long backup on I-405 in Renton Friday morning.

At around 8:40 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that the two right lanes of northbound I-405 were blocked just north of NE 44th St. due to a disabled vehicle in the HOV lane.

A traffic incident has caused a several miles-long backup on I-405 in Renton, and officials are urging drivers to seek alternate routes.

At 10:50 a.m., WSDOT said that all lanes were reopened on northbound I-405.

Backups were just shy of six miles after the disabled vehicle was cleared, meaning heavy traffic will likely persist in the area for some time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

