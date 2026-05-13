I-405 southbound reopens in Renton, WA after serious hit-and-run crash

The Brief A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash on southbound I-405 in Renton. The highway was briefly closed near Sunset Boulevard while investigators looked into the incident as a felony assault. Authorities are searching for the driver of the car involved, who fled the scene immediately after the crash.



A motorcyclist was seriously injured Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash on southbound I-405 near Sunset Boulevard in Renton, which prompted a highway closure for a felony investigation.

Why was southbound I-405 closed in Renton?

What we know:

Southbound I-405 closed near the Sunset Boulevard exit in Renton following a serious crash between a car and a motorcycle. As of 7:30 a.m., the lanes have reopened. According to investigators, the person riding the motorcycle was seriously injured in the collision. The driver of the car fled the scene and is being investigated for vehicular assault.

What we don't know:

While the crash is being investigated as a felony, authorities have not yet released a description of the vehicle that fled.

The closure caused significant delays for travelers moving through the Renton area on I-405. Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes to avoid the investigation scene and heavy congestion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Three King County residents monitored for rare Andes hantavirus

Seattle police arrest 20-year-old man in deadly shooting at Lake City business

Student says man who broke into their apartment matches suspect description in fatal stabbing

'You can strip search me!' Couple caught hiding dozens of razor clams in waders

How to get tickets for Journey's new Seattle concert date at Climate Pledge Arena

Tacoma man accused of gunning down man sitting on sidewalk

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.