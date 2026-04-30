Motorcyclist hospitalized after I-5 crash in downtown Seattle

The Brief A crash on I-5 in downtown Seattle sent a motorcyclist to the hospital on Thursday morning. The crash happened in the southbound lanes at Mercer Street, near Olive. Several lanes were blocked, but traffic cleared before 8 a.m.



A motorcyclist was injured after a crash on I-5 in Seattle on Thursday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened in the southbound lanes at Mercer Street.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, the crash involved a motorcycle and other cars.

The motorcyclist was taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries, but their condition was not known.

Several lanes were blocked after the crash, but the lanes were cleared by around 7:55 a.m.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

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