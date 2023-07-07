'I wanted to end his suffering': Capitol Hill suspect brutally stabs victim in front witnesses, docs

Newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect who stabbed another man to death in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood on July 4 had no discernible reason behind the brutal attack.

The suspect, 53-year-old Sana Ceesay, was charged on Friday with first-degree murder and is currently being held in the King County Jail on a $2 million dollar bond.

On Tuesday at around 3:38 a.m., officers with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a stabbing at the 76 Gas Station near the corner of E Pike St. and Broadway.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. They attempted life-saving measures, but the victim, 45-year-old Fontaine Devon Jackson, died at the scene.

According to court documents, Ceesay chased down the victim and stabbed him 13 times in the back, neck and chest. After the victim initially fell to the ground, Ceesay continued stabbing the victim. Witnesses told police that the suspect then began cutting the victim's neck in a ‘sawing motion’.

Authorities say one witness approached officers at the scene and was able to clearly identify the suspect by pointing and shouting, ‘that’s him, that's him." While being interviewed by police, the witness said he struck the suspect with a rock. They also pointed out the knife that was used to police, which was collected and submitted into evidence.

Ceesay was arrested, and brought to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Another witness interviewed by police said that he was loading work supplies into his van when the incident happened.

He told officers that he saw the suspect chase and then stab the victim with a large knife. The witness, armed with pepper spray, then ran up to the suspect and sprayed him in the face. This caused the suspect to take off running.

According to court documents, two more witnesses were parked at the gas station when the incident occurred. They told police that they heard the victim say something to the effect of, "why are you doing this, I don't even know you."

At around 12:05 p.m., Ceesay was transferred from the hospital to the SPD Headquarters.

When being interviewed, Ceesay told police that he had been in the area near the 76 station for around four to five hours before stabbing the victim. When asked why he did it, Ceesay said, "I wanted to end his suffering". Near the end of the interview, Ceesay accused the victim of stealing the charging cord to his cellphone.

Detectives immediately reviewed surveillance footage after the homicide, which according to court documents, clearly lined up with witness accounts.

Autopsy results from the King County Medical Examiner's Office showed that the victim was stabbed 13 times, once in the chest, six times in the neck and six times in the back.

It was determined that Ceesay's actions establish that he is a clear threat to the community, and justify his $2 million bail amount.

The prosecuting attorney also indicates how Ceesay's criminal history is concerning. In 2022, he was convicted for felony harassment after admitting to swinging an ax at a Plymouth Housing caseworker's head. In 2023, he was also convicted for misdemeanor harassment and assault for hitting a victim in the head with a rubber mallet.