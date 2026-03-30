Lanes reopen on southbound I-5 in Seattle after crash; traffic delays remain

All lanes of southbound I-5 in Seattle have reopened after a crash Monday afternoon that blocked four lanes, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

(WSDOT)

WSDOT sent out the initial alert on social media just after 1 p.m.

Crews said the four center lanes of southbound I-5 near Union Street (milepost 166) in Seattle were blocked.

Incident Response, the Washington State Patrol and emergency crews responded.

What they're saying:

"Backups are more than two miles long," said WSDOT on X. "Expect delays when traveling southbound through downtown."

About 16 minutes later, WSDOT announced that all lanes were back open.

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