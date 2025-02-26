I-90 Snoqualmie Pass to close Wednesday night for semi-truck removal

The Brief Eastbound I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Crews are removing a crashed semi-truck from the pass. Crews will reopen the roadway every hour to clear traffic.



Eastbound I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass will close temporarily Wednesday night for crews to remove a crashed semi-truck.

(WSDOT)

Timeline:

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the closure will begin Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m.

WSDOT says the closure will be east of the summit at milepost 63, and crews will reopen the roadway every hour to clear traffic.

This partial closure will remain in effect until the work is complete, which is estimated to happen by 2 a.m.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

