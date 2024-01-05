Idaho man arrested after allegedly flying stolen plane to California and fleeing into desert

An Idaho man was arrested after stealing a plane from a North Las Vegas hangar.

He allegedly flew it over 100 miles into a southern California airport and eventually ran into a desert area after officers inquired about the aircraft.

FILE - Cumulus clouds float in the sky above Colorado as seen from the window of a passenger plane flying west from Denver, Colorado. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

The man, who is currently in custody in San Bernardino County, faces charges of possession of a stolen airplane and taking stolen property across state lines.

The incident occurred on Saturday, according to the county sheriff’s department . There could be additional charges in Nevada, according to KSNV-TV.

RELATED: New evidence discovered in D. B. Cooper skyjacking case

North Las Vegas officials said the man could also be behind attempted airplane burglaries in the three previous days before his arrest, according to the station.

The aircraft was valued at about $80,000, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.