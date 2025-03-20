Father of Idaho murder victim talks 911 call, firing squad, Bryan Kohberger

The Brief New court documents, including a 911 call, reveal details of the night four University of Idaho students were murdered, with criticism over delayed reporting. Bryan Kohberger is charged with the murders, facing the death penalty, while his attorneys suggest alternative perpetrators; Idaho now uses the firing squad for executions. Steve Goncalves, Kaylee's father, stays informed on the case and plans to attend the trial, supported by a GoFundMe for expenses.



Dozens of new court documents have shed more light on the night the four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death and continue to come out by the day, including the 911 call from just hours after the murders.

The 911 call gives the public a glimpse at the moment the housemates and friends of Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Ethan Chapin first reported something had happened in the Moscow house off of King Road.

The four students were stabbed to death.

Audio of the Idaho murders 911 call

What they're saying:

"Honestly, it's terrible," said Steve Goncalves, Kaylee’s dad. "My wife never wanted to hear it, she still doesn't, she still hasn't listened to it, she probably never will." Goncalves is Kaylee’s dad, but he also considers Maddie a daughter. "We didn't lose one girl, we lost two," Goncalves said.

Since the 911 call came out, he’s concerned for the people who are heard on it since they’re being criticized for waiting too long to call.

"They've been tossed in the same bucket as us that, you know, where you get victimized, and you're feeling like the whole world staring at you and criticizing everything you say," Goncalves said. "They had nothing to do with this, 19 years old, I mean, put yourself in a 19-year old's perspective…we don't want you attacking them."

The four students were stabbed to death on Nov. 13, 2022. Bryan Kohberger is charged in connection with their murders. Seeing his face and hearing his name triggers Goncalves every time.

"You want to do all kinds of illegal things that you're not supposed to even talk about," Goncalves said. "It's terrible, you know you're put in a position to protect your family, and you have one of the worst days of your life, and you just keep having to relive it over and over and over until, you know, it gets itself through the process."

Dig deeper:

Among the documents released this week, one court record included Kohberger’s attorneys stating, "this case is full of alternative perpetrators."

When FOX 13 asked Goncalves about that, he said he knows they have the right guy.

If convicted, Kohberger faces the death penalty. His attorneys are fighting to get that removed, but it comes as Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed legislation to make the firing squad the state’s main method of execution.

"We set an example, that this isn't a place where we're going to tolerate this type of behavior," Goncalves said.

Until the trial, he makes sure he’s on top of what’s happening in this case. "The more information we have, the better we feel," Goncalves said.

While he misses his daughter’s laugh, and hugs, he takes comfort in knowing what his last moments were like with Kaylee. "[We] always left saying we love them, you know, and that's how I know the last thing I ever said to my daughter is, I love her," Goncalves said.

Kohberger’s trial is scheduled to start this summer.

The Goncalves family will be at the trial in Boise, Idaho. They have a GoFundMe to help them with those expenses.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Shirah Matsuzawa.

