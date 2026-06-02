IDID continues its rapid rise in K-pop with 'FLY!'

Since debuting last year as Starship Entertainment's first new boy group in five years, IDID has been bringing their talent and energy to fans with a sense of confidence inspired from their name.

"Our identity can be summarized by the catchphrase ‘I did it,’ which is how our name came to be…and if the seven of us come together, even if you face the impossible, we could make it possible," Yonghoon tells FOX 13 Seattle.

The members were brought together on a competition show called "Debut’s Plan," where the members got their first taste of the stage together, and it’s also where they developed the style that they would eventually debut with.

Now the members are back with their latest single album, "FLY!"

"‘FLY!’ is an album and the song that really showcases IDID's own personality, style and energy, and the song "FLY!" was chosen as the title track because it is very 'IDID' and has a lot of free and cool energy," says Junhyuk.

The high-energy song follows the youthful pop style the members have been developing with rap and a sense of nostalgia.

"When I first heard the song, I was actually watching a coming-of-age animated film. The members said, ‘'Let's listen to the song,’ so we listened to it on the speakers and it felt like I was the main character in that film," Jeong Semin explains.

The music video for "FLY!" has over 5 million views since its release on May 27, showing the group’s rapid rise in the industry.

Alongside the title track, the single album also features the song "Attent!on," a song that member Wonbin says, "really showcases IDID's atmosphere and concept which is a very innocent color we have, and it also contains our very mellow and hip vibe too."

With less than a year since debut, the members are focused on growing their fandom, even with going out on the streets of Seoul prior to the single release to market it to locals and tourists.

"We went around and met a lot of people. Even though we just approached them out of the blue, they were really happy to talk to us and say hi. I was so thankful for it and it was really fun, so during that time we told the people, ‘see you next time,’ and we hoped that we would be able to see each other again very soon," leader Yonghoon says.

Through their guerrilla marketing and latest single release, the group says they hope to spread their name and message to people across the world.

"I think people will see that we’re very free-spirited, full of energy, and that each member has a really strong individual character and personality as well," Yoochan adds.

While "FLY!" may only have two tracks, the message goes beyond those six minutes of listening time, and includes a deeper meaning they wanted to share with fans.

"When we have a lot of challenges and face some limitations, there's the line of the song, ‘Finally dreams are close to me, so pass the limit easily,' so I hope that when people listen to it they will be able to find comfort through this line," Jeong Semin says.

While their first album, "I did it" introduced them to the world and showed their bright determination to stand out in the saturated K-pop space, "FLY!" shows their growing confidence in who they are growing to be as a group and where they are headed next.

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