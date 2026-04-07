KANGMIN Reflects on Growth, Anxiety in Solo Debut “Free Falling"

Making his debut in K-pop boy group VERIVERY in 2019, KANGMIN immediately gained attention from fans.

As the youngest member, or maknae, of the group, his bright and cheerful personality paired with talent as an idol were assets to the group’s youthful debut concept.

As time went on and the group’s style got more mature, KANGMIN grew as well, adapting to the concept while still keeping the personality that fans loved.

In 2025, he, alongside other VERIVERY members, competed on the survival program BOYS 2 PLANET, where KANGMIN gained an even bigger following, almost landing him in the winning debut line-up of the group that the show formed.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jellyfish Entertainment

While he did not make that lineup, he and the other VERVERY members returned for their most recent release at the end of the year, "Lost and Found," but that wasn’t all for KANGMIN’s activities following the show.

KANGMIN made his solo debut last month, a debut that he tells FOX 13 was planned at the beginning of the year, but it was also something he hadn’t put much thought into prior to that.

What they're saying:

"I think I often had a vague thought that I wanted to do a solo activity, but I don’t think I've really thought about what kind of music I should present, what genre I like the most, or which genre would be the best to tell the stories I want to tell, so I think it took a bit longer to decide on the title track and the songs, which was a little difficult, but while preparing this album, I think I came to understand a bit more about what I like," he says.

After years of group promotions, the natural next steps were solo releases for members, and KANGMIN’s solo debut is the first of the VERIVERY members.

"The most important thing I thought about was my strengths and what I can show as a solo artist. I spent a lot of time on those thoughts, and personally, I believe KANGMIN as a solo artist and as a group member are ultimately pretty similar," he explains.

On Mar. 26, KANGMIN released his three-track debut single album, "Free Falling."

KANGMIN - 'Free Falling' Official MV

The title track of the same name, "Free Falling," is his entry into the world of solo music, and while the track has a sound that VERIVERY fans will connect with as well, it is also one that is unique to him and the story he wants to tell.

"I thought it was a really good song to capture that anxiety (of going solo.) Especially since the chorus flows in a more dreamy way, I think that’s where I really felt the charm of the song. Also, because VERIVERY has challenged many different genres and shown a lot of effort in trying to do a wide range of styles well, I think even when you listen to "Free Falling," you might feel that VERIVERY’s color still comes through," he says.

The music view has gained nearly 8 million views since its release and captures the story of the anxiety he has felt, this was also shown through the other two tracks on the album, "in the mirror" and "Intro: small, fragile, and still here."

KANGMIN went with a smooth, easy-listening style for his debut compared to some solo artists who go with a pop-dance style, and he says he has a reason for that.

"I also like pop sounds and that kind of style, but I don’t think the music I want to listen to right now is that style. Right now, when my schedule ends at night, and I’m alone thinking and listening to music, the kind of music I wanted to listen to wasn’t that kind of sound, so I think that’s why I chose songs that are more calm," he adds.

As the youngest member of his group and the first one to release a solo album, the experience has been memorable for him.

"As a person, I think this album had a big impact on me growing as YOO KANGMIN.

Because it gave me a chance to look more deeply into what I’m thinking. I think in that sense

I was able to grow not only as a person, but also as an artist at the same time."

The backstory:

From the bright and cheerful teenager at debut in 2019, to the man and artist that has grown before the eyes of fans over the years, as new fans discover him following his time of the survival program, or from his group activities with VERIVERY, he tells FOX 13 what he hopes new people will think of him as when first discovering him.

"An honest person. I hope they'll see me as an artist who tries to have more honest conversations with everyone. At the end of the day, I'm just one person, but I hope that seeing how this ordinary boy, or a young man, is working and putting in effort to communicate with all of you, you can feel something from it, and that leads to more opportunities for us to share and connect together," he explains.

"Free Falling" is a project that separates the boy that debuted in 2019, and the man that stands in the spotlight with worldwide fans today.

When asked if fans can expect more solo projects in the future, he says he wants to see what the fan reaction to this debut is first before thinking that far ahead.

In a message to fans to conclude his interview, KANGMIN says, "The reason I was able to talk about anxiety with all of you is ultimately because of all the love you’ve given me. Because of the love you’ve given me, I’ve been so happy, and to never lose that and to make you even happier, I’ll keep doing my best, so I hope we can continue to create many good memories together."

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