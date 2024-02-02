Inert rocket found in garage of Bellevue home

article

Bellevue police discovered a military-grade rocket in the garage of a home this week.

The police department said they got a call Wednesday from an Air Force museum in Dayton, Ohio. The museum said they received a call from a Bellevue resident who was interested in donating an item that belonged to his neighbor who died.

The man said his neighbor originally bought the item from an estate sale.

The next day, officers responded to the home that had the military-grade rocket in the garage and contacted the man who called the museum.

The bomb squad inspected the object and determined it was Douglas AIR-2 Genie (previous designation MB-1), an unguided air-to-air rocket that is designed to carry a 1.5 kt W25 nuclear warhead. There was no warhead attached to it.

It was determined that the object was inert and contained no rocket fuel.

Police said the military did not request it back and the object was left with the neighbor to be restored for display in a museum.