Investigation underway after unidentified body washes ashore in Bainbridge Island

By FOX 13 News Staff
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - An investigation is underway after a man’s body washed ashore in Bainbridge Island Friday afternoon.

According to the City of Bainbridge Island, the body was found between Rockaway Beach and Blakely Rock at around 2:05 p.m.

Police say the body belongs to a white man believed to be between 40 to 50-years-old. There was no identification on him.

The body was turned over to the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jon Ledbetter at 206-502-3209 or contact Kitsap 911.

This is a developing story as the investigation remains ongoing.