IRS issues tax relief for Yakama Nation after WA wildfire disaster declaration

The Internal Revenue Service extended tax filing deadlines for people and businesses of the Yakama Nation, who are still recovering from wildfires that ripped through Central Washington.

According to the IRS, taxpayers now have until Feb. 3, 2025, to file various federal tax returns and make tax payments. This follows the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster declaration for Yakama Nation people, families and businesses located near the wildfires, effective June 22, 2024.

The IRS says the February filing deadline applies to the following:

Anyone with a valid extension to file their 2023 return, due to run out on Oct. 15, 2024 — though payments related to the 2023 returns that were due on April 15, 2024 are not eligible for relief

Businesses with an original or extended due date set to run out on Sept. 16, 2024

Calendar-year corporations whose 2023 extensions run out on Oct. 15, 2024

The extension applies to quarterly estimated tax payments due June 17, 2024, Sept. 16, 2024 and Jan. 15, 2025, as well as quarterly payroll and excise tax returns due July 31 and Oct. 31, 2024.

Anyone who has received a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS with an original filing is urged to contact the telephone number listed to have the IRS drop the penalty.

The IRS says they automatically identify taxpayers in the declared disaster area and apply payment relief, but say if you have a business located outside the disaster area, you should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 for help. Businesses with clients outside the disaster area can use the bulk requests disaster relief option on the IRS website.

