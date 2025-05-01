Jerry Seinfeld to perform at Seattle's Paramount Theatre this summer

The Brief Jerry Seinfeld is performing live at Seattle's Paramount Theatre on July 19. Tickets start at $116 and are available now on the Paramount Theatre's website.



Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld is putting on two back-to-back shows in Seattle this summer.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Jerry Seinfeld performs during the 18th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit Presented By Bob Woodruff Foundation And New York Comedy Festival at David Geffen Hall on November 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation)

Seinfeld will perform at Seattle's Paramount Theatre on Saturday, July 19 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

How much are tickets to Jerry Seinfeld in Seattle?

According to the Paramount Theatre's website, tickets to see Jerry Seinfeld on July 19 are available now and start at $116 each.

The highest-priced option, the Gold VIP package, costs $1,749 per ticket. It includes a reserved main floor seat, a luxurious seven-hour limousine service, private pre-show hospitality with food and drinks, exclusive tour merchandise and a digital itinerary.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Paramount Theatre's website.

