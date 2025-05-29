Case dismissed for WA teen accused of stabbing, killing mom's boyfriend

The Brief A 16-year-old Pierce County teen's homicide case, involving the stabbing death of his mother's boyfriend, has been dismissed. Authorities determined the stabbing was a justifiable homicide, leading to the closure of the case. Due to juvenile laws, detectives could not directly interview the teen and obtained his statement through his defense attorney.



A 16-year-old boy accused of stabbing and killing his mother’s boyfriend last month has had his case dismissed, with authorities determining the homicide was justifiable.

What's new in the case:

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that the case, stemming from an April 30 incident, is now closed.

The teen was booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center following the stabbing. Due to Washington state juvenile laws enacted in 2021, detectives were unable to directly interview the teen to gather his account of events. Investigators instead sought his statement through his defense attorney.

He was released from Remann Hall on May 13 to home monitoring while the investigation continued.

"We are thankful this case can finally be closed, and this young man can move forward with love and support from his family and community," the Pierce County Sheriff's Office stated in a May 29 news release.

The backstory:

Deputies responded to a reported stabbing at the Conventry Court Apartments in the Midland area early on April 30.

Authorities said the 16-year-old stabbed his mother's boyfriend during a domestic dispute involving his mother. The 23-year-old man was transported to a hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Initial reports from early May identified the teen as 15 years old, and prosecutors had indicated plans to charge him as an adult with second-degree murder.

Court documents at the time stated the teen told investigators he did not intend for the death to occur and that he was scared.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

