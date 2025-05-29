Climbers, skier rescued at Mt. Baker in 48-hour span

The Brief Three rescues happened at Mt. Baker over 48 hours as nice weather brought more people outdoors. Two injured climbers were located and rescued using their Garmin devices. A skier was airlifted from Coleman Glacier after injuring their knee.



Multiple rescues happened at Mt. Baker recently as nice weather brought more visitors, prompting deputies to warn about wilderness risks.

UNITED STATES - 2023/01/14: View of Mount Baker from the American Camp (San Juan Island National Historical Park) on San Juan Island in the San Juan Islands in Washington State, United States. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Timeline:

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) took to social media Wednesday to share details about multiple rescues that took place within a 48-hour span.

On Tuesday, May 27, there were two separate incidents involving climbers with serious injuries. Deputies said the Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council responded to one climber with a possible dislocated patella and another with a torn Achilles tendon.

Both climbers were located using their Garmin InReach devices, and rescue teams conducted pack-outs to bring the patients to safety.

On Wednesday, May 28, a skier injured their knee on Coleman Glacier at 8,700 feet. A Snohomish County Sheriff's helicopter responded, and crews used a winch to extract the patient and transport them to a nearby hospital.

What they're saying:

"These incidents highlight the importance of preparedness, proper gear, and emergency planning," said the WCSO We're grateful for the expertise and dedication of our local rescue teams. If you're heading into the wilderness, consider bringing a Garmin InReach or similar device - it could make all the difference in an emergency."

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office.

