UW lab tech, Green Card holder released from ICE detention in Tacoma, WA

The Brief Lewelyn Dixon, a 64-year-old lawful permanent resident and University of Washington lab technician, was released from an ICE detention center following a judge's ruling. Dixon was detained due to a 2001 embezzlement conviction, attorneys say. Her family, along with protesters and labor union members, have been demonstrating for her release since her arrest.



A University of Washington lab technician held at an ICE detention center in Tacoma was released and reunited with her family on Thursday.

Lewelyn Dixon, 64, is a lawful permanent resident, a Green Card holder, of the United States who lives in Pierce County, and has resided in the country for more than 50 years. Her family says she was returning from a trip to the Philippines when she was taken aside by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Feb. 28.

The reason for her detainment stemmed from an embezzlement conviction in 2001.

Family members, protesters and labor union members have demonstrated outside the detention facility since Dixon's arrest.

What we know:

During a demonstration on Thursday, Dixon's family members came out of court and told supporters that a judge ruled to release her.

"The biggest thing to realize is she should have never been there in the first place," said Emily Cristobal, Aunty Lynn's niece. "This is what community looks like, and without all of you, we wouldn’t be here."

Dixon was expected to be released Thursday or Friday, but walked out of the detention center after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Dixon hugged her family and was welcomed by cheers of supporters who had gathered at the facility to support her.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter AJ Janavel.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Ex-Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz files lawsuit, claims wrongful termination

Crews battle Second Creek Fire near Leavenworth, WA

2 injured in separate Seattle shootings

Teen, child killed in Lacey, WA mobile home fire

Crews investigate explosion at Woodinville, WA hardware store

College Inn Pub announces closure after 50 years in Seattle

Dave's Hot Chicken to open 4 new locations in Seattle area. Here's where

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.