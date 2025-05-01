Pierce County, WA teen accused of stabbing mom’s boyfriend faces judge

The Brief A 15-year-old in Pierce County is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing his mother's boyfriend. The teen pleaded not guilty, and the judge denied his mother's request for home detention, ordering him to remain in secured detention due to the seriousness of the charges. The incident reportedly escalated from an argument between the victim and the teen's mother.



The 15-year-old accused of stabbing his mom’s 23-year-old boyfriend to death in Pierce County this week appeared before a judge on Thursday.

Investigators initially believed the teen was 16 years old, but FOX 13 Seattle learned on Thursday that he is 15 — and that the state plans to charge him as an adult.

"The defendant is charged with one count of murder in the second degree with domestic violence as well as deadly weapon," the state said. The teen stabbed the victim in the neck at an apartment in Midland on or around April 30, according to court records. The victim later died at the hospital.

What they're saying:

On Thursday, the defendant pleaded not guilty. "We ask that he remain in secured detention given the serious nature of the charges," prosecutors said.

FOX 13 Seattle obtained probable cause documents that stated an argument that happened between the 15-year-old’s mom and her boyfriend woke up the teen, and from there, things escalated. It also stated that the 15-year-old said he did not mean to do this on purpose, and he was scared.

His mom briefly spoke in court on Thursday to ask the judge to release her son and allow him to wear an ankle monitor at home.

After reviewing the facts of the case, the judge denied that request. "I am not finding that he can safely be released to the community at such present time. I order he remain in secured detention," the judge said.

His decision comes as the state also announced that they’ve filed a motion to try the 15-year-old as an adult.

The teens’ next court appearance is scheduled for May 19.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Shirah Matsuzawa.

