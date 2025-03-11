K9 helps Aberdeen police arrest man wanted for warrants

The Brief Aberdeen police responded to a trespassing complaint involving a 34-year-old Elma man suspected of being under the influence of drugs. The suspect fled from officers, leading to a pursuit and a struggle during which the officer was assaulted. The suspect was arrested and charged with obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest, and two counts of third-degree assault after being subdued with the help of a police K-9.



Aberdeen police arrested a 34-year-old Elma man on March 8 following a trespassing complaint and pursuit.

What we know:

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, officers were sent at 2:09 p.m. to the 1400 block of Pacific Avenue after a complainant reported a family member was possibly under the influence of drugs and refusing to leave the property.

Officers said they found the suspect in the backyard. A warrant check revealed an active arrest warrant from the Washington State Department of Corrections. When informed of his arrest, the suspect ran toward the back of the property, leading to a pursuit.

The officer caught up with the suspect near a fence, where a struggle took place. The officer was assaulted and fell to the ground, with the suspect attempting to pin him down. The officer managed to break free, but the suspect jumped over the fence.

More officers arrived and observed the suspect running in the 1500 block of W. Second Street. The pursuit continued to the 1500 block of Bay Avenue, where the suspect eventually complied with commands to lie on the ground. However, he placed his hands under his body near his waistline.

Despite the deployment of a Taser, the suspect continued to reach into his waistband while kicking at officers. Police said due to the ongoing assault and the suspect's actions, they sent in K-9 Kibo. Kibo grabbed the suspect on the right arm, at which point he became compliant and was placed in handcuffs. No weapons were found on the suspect.

The suspect was treated by the Aberdeen Fire Department before being transported to the Aberdeen City Jail. He was booked on charges of obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest, and two counts of third-degree assault.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity has not been released.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a news release from the Aberdeen Police Department.

