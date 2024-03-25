Apologies to Kate Middleton roll in after cancer diagnosis revealed

Kate Middleton announced she had cancer last week after her health and wellbeing were at the center of internet speculation , memes and conspiracy theories.

The 42-year-old announced the diagnosis in a video released by Buckingham Palace Friday, though she didn’t give specific details.

Speculation was running rampant on the internet in recent weeks as word began to spread that Kate had not been seen publicly since Christmas day and was recovering from surgery.

A "manipulated" family photo and look-alike accusations added fuel to the fire, with countless jokes and memes going around about how the world was "searching" for the princess and the rumored drama behind-the-scenes. Her name was trending on social media and Google for days.

Her health update, which comes just several weeks after King Charles also announced he’d been diagnosed with cancer , drew well wishes from around the world – as well as several apologies.

Here are some people who have issued an apology:

Blake Lively

Blake Lively apologized on social media for a joke she’d made at the princess’ expense during her "manipulated" photo controversy earlier this month .

"I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always."

Earlier this month, Lively, 36, posted a photo of herself sitting poolside in a lounge chair with an unusually large lemon floating above her as she held onto a Betty Buzz can as part of an ad campaign for the drink company she founded. A few details on her hand also appeared to be Photoshopped.

"I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA," she wrote just days after the Princess of Wales had been forced to admit she sometimes edits her photos .

Owen Jones

British newspaper columnist Owen Jones offered regret for speculating and wished her well on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"As someone who speculated on this without considering it could be a serious health condition, I’m very ashamed to be honest, and all the very best to her," he wrote.

Saint Hoax

Saint Hoax, an anonymous artist on Instagram with more than 3 million followers, said they felt bad for laughing at all the memes.

"yeah i definitely feel bad about laughing at all the "KateGate" memes. wishing her a speedy recovery."

Plenty of everyday citizens have also expressed remorse and well wishes for the princess, something she and Prince William acknowledged over the weekend .

"The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message. They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time," a statement read.

Meanwhile, countless posts on social media are calling on other celebrity figures to issue an apology, including:

Stephen Colbert

The biggest calls for a public apology in America are aimed at "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert.

On the March 12 installment of "The Late Show," Colbert addressed the speculation about Kate Middleton and brought up a rumored affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

"The kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England William having an affair," Colbert told his audience. "So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman. Say it with me –– the Marchioness of Cholmondeley –– what a beautiful name!"

Mentioning how the rumors first surfaced in 2019, Colbert continued, "According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off saying 'there was nothing to it.' Aha! Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating. ‘Ha ha, imagine me having an affair!' It is to laugh," using a British accent.

Colbert has also reportedly been sent a legal notice by Hanbury’s lawyers .

Kim Kardashian

She posted a series of photos last week detailing her outfit and standing next to a car, saying, "On my way to go find Kate."

Thousands of people have liked comments such as, "I think an apology is needed!", "You should probably take this down now," and "Can you please go find an apology instead??"

