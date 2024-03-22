LIVE: Kate Middleton announces cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton announced that she has cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," she said in a video Friday. "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful; however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

TMZ was told earlier on Friday that the palace would release a video of Kate speaking on her condition.

Kate continued, "This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing absolutely everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time; It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louie, in a way that’s appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

She added: "As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger everyday by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too."

The internet has begun to speculate in recent weeks about Kate's "disappearance," after she has been largely missing from the public eye since Christmas day.

A flurry of claims have emerged on sites like X, formerly known as Twitter, and TikTok, with users speculating about the royal's whereabouts and her health condition.

File: Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives to attend the Shaping Us National Symposium at Design Museum on November 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

She thanked the public for their love and support, but asked for space and privacy while she completes her treatment.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I’m also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone," she concluded.

Search terms like "Kate Middleton’s health" and "Where is Kate Middleton?" have spiked over the last several weeks.

A video surfaced last week showing Kate out with William, and she seemed to be doing well. It was the first alleged real sighting of Kate out in the wild, and on her own two feet, since she had her surgery back in January.

TMZ said it looked into the video's metadata, which revealed it was filmed on Saturday right near the prince and princess of Wales' home in Windsor.

However, skeptics on the internet were still convinced that the video was manipulated and fake, with many social media users describing the video as "blurry."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.