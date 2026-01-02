Katie Wilson takes oath as Seattle mayor, pledges focus on affordability and trust

The Brief Katie Wilson was sworn in as Seattle’s mayor during a Friday morning inauguration at City Hall. In her inaugural address, Wilson emphasized affordability, trust in local government and shared civic responsibility. Wilson called on residents to stay engaged, saying progress depends on continued organizing and public involvement.



Katie Wilson was sworn in as Seattle’s mayor Friday morning at City Hall, pledging to focus her administration on affordability, trust in local government and ensuring residents from all backgrounds can build a dignified life in the city.

Wilson took the oath of office during a public inauguration ceremony attended by community leaders, organizers, city employees and elected officials. She succeeds former Mayor Bruce Harrell and becomes Seattle’s newest mayor following her November election victory.

In her inaugural address, Wilson emphasized inclusion and shared responsibility, repeatedly telling attendees that Seattle belongs to its residents.

"This is your city," Wilson said. "That means that you belong here. You have a right to be here, to live a dignified life, whatever your background and whatever your income."

Wilson highlighted affordability as a defining challenge for Seattle, saying the city risks losing the creativity, care and community-building that come from people who cannot afford to stay.

"These kinds of innovation from below are something that I am afraid we’re at risk of losing because it is so, so hard to afford to live in the city," she said.

She argued that policies around housing, transportation and child care are not just about efficiency or cost, but about creating time and space for people to live meaningful lives.

"I want to live in a city that honors what you’re doing when you’re not making money," Wilson said. "Because we need bread, but we need roses too."

Wilson also stressed the importance of rebuilding trust in local government, calling it one of her most important responsibilities as mayor.

"There is no more important part of my job as mayor than to build up trust — your trust — in local government," she said.

She said progress on long-standing issues like homelessness will require both strong city leadership and continued public involvement, encouraging residents to remain engaged.

"This is your building," Wilson said of City Hall. "And I’m going to need you to come back here again and again and again."

Wilson closed her remarks by reaffirming her commitment to governing alongside community members and organizers.

"This is your city, and I am so, so proud to be your mayor," she said.

Full speech: Mayor Katie Wilson’s inaugural remarks

Hi, everyone. I know you’ve all been standing for a long time. Just a little longer.

My team asked me if I wanted some help with my speech, and I said, you know, I understand that when I’m the mayor I’m going to have some help writing speeches, but I feel like maybe this is my last time where I get to just say whatever I want.

It is such a pleasure and an honor to be here with all of you today. I look out, and I see so many people who have played a role in getting us to this place of promise and hope. I see friends and colleagues and family. I see people I’ve known for years and others I just met this year, and many others who I don’t yet know.

I see people whose names are known and celebrated, and others whose work is quiet and behind the scenes, but no less important. I see fellow organizers. I see union members. I see tech workers and baristas. I see city employees. I see elected officials. I see young people and elders. I see people whose families have lived here for generations, and others who maybe just arrived to make Seattle their home.

And to all of you, and to everyone watching from afar, and to all of the people who could not be here today because they are doing the hard, unsung work that makes Seattle run, I say: This is your city. This is your city. This is your city.

And as your mayor, I will work every single day to make that not just a phrase, but a living reality. This is your city. That means that you belong here. You have a right to be here, to live a dignified life, whatever your background and whatever your income.

But it also means that all of us have a shared responsibility for this place and for each other, because Seattle is what we make of it together.

Since the election, a lot has happened. For one thing, I’m getting really, really good at hiring people. I am very excited about the team that will be joining the mayor’s office. We concluded that the most important thing in hiring staff is character — good people with good judgment, who have the best interests of our city at heart.

I am filled with confidence and hope for the future because I know that is going to be the case.

Earlier this month, we launched our transition team — community leaders and experts helping turn campaign issues into actionable plans. We chose people willing to roll up their sleeves and do real work. In just a few weeks, we’ve talked with over 700 people across the city.

One concept that stood out to me was "civic narrative." That’s the story we tell about our city — who we are and where we’re going.

Seattle is a city of innovation from above, but it’s also a city of innovation from below. No one gives you venture capital to become a musician, or to start a small business, or to organize your neighbors. And I can tell you from personal experience, no one pays you to start a transit riders union.

These kinds of innovation from below are something that I’m afraid we’re at risk of losing because it is so, so hard to afford to live in the city.

When we fight for affordable housing and childcare, it’s not just about a math problem. It’s about opening up the time and space where life happens — where people can breathe and create and be full human beings.

I want to live in a city that honors what you’re doing when you’re not making money. I want to live in a city that values care, creativity and community. Because we need bread, but we need roses too. We all deserve roses.

But ambition requires trust. There is no more important part of my job as mayor than to build up trust — your trust — in local government. That means listening, solving problems and getting results, including real progress on homelessness.

Is anyone here at Seattle City Hall for the very first time? Welcome. This is your building. And I’m going to need you to come back here again and again, because progress is not just handed down from City Hall.

We wouldn’t have the rights we have without people organizing and demanding change. And the same is true here in Seattle. That is where the power lies.

That is why I intend to govern in a way that creates space for organizers and ordinary people to push our city forward. Because what I am able to accomplish in office will depend on what you are able to build on the outside.

This is your city, and I am so, so proud to be your mayor. Let’s do this together.

