1 hospitalized after Kent house fire

One person was hurt and a family is displaced after a house fire overnight in Kent, officials said.

Crews with Puget Sound Fire and Renton Regional Fire Authority responded to a report of a residential fire on 134th Place Southeast after midnight Friday.

Fire officials said a family of four was asleep inside the home when their smoke detectors sounded off and evacuated safely.

Crews extinguished the fire, but the radiant heat caused damage to the neighboring homes.

Firefighters remained at the scene to monitor hotspots.

A person inside the home was treated at the scene for minor injuries and taken to a local hospital for further treatment. Their condition is unknown.

The family is being helped by the Red Cross.

Officials are investigating caused the fire.

"While this is a very tragic fire for the family, it serves as a reminder to make sure your smoke alarms are working, that you test them monthly, and you have a home escape plan," fire officials said.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Auburn bus stop shooting, youth violence prompts urgent community meeting

Olympia murder suspect arrested after manhunt in Bucoda, WA

The Blue Angels schedule for Seafair weekend

Here's how much WA teachers spend out of their own pockets on supplies

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.