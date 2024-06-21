Semi rollover crash blocks southbound I-5 in Kent

article

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes after a semi-truck rollover crash on I-5 in Kent on Friday.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near State Route 516.

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation said the crash is blocking two HOV lanes.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes and prepared for any delays.

Officials did not say when lanes will reopen.

As of 12:15 p.m., the backup was about 3 miles long.

It's not known what led up to the crash, and injuries are not known at this time.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

What to know about Washington's new laws that go into effect July 1

Deputies: Father shoots rideshare driver caught raping his daughter in WA

Forklift stolen from Auburn construction site used in failed ATM heist

Registered WA sex offender accused of using Snapchat to assault 3 more teen girls

Woman survives kidnapping attempt in Sammamish

Mammoth tusks, ivory recovered from stolen WA U-Haul: ‘The fun part of our job‘

WA police officer dragged, run over while trying to arrest suspect

Suspect in Milton Police officer vehicular assault pleads 'not guilty'

Poulsbo Murder Mystery: Who killed Nicholas Serra?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.