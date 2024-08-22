Kent police arrest 3 teens after pursuit

Three teens were arrested after reportedly stealing a car and fleeing from police in Kent on Wednesday.

Officers were alerted around 4:12 p.m. to a stolen Hyundai Elantra driving in the area near Central Ave N and S 228th St, just south of SR-167.

Several patrol cars were called to conduct a high-risk traffic stop near James and Central, after confirming the car was reported stolen.

The suspect car sped off, and officers pursued.

One officer hit the car with a PIT maneuver and brought it to a stop, then pinned it with his patrol car. Police say three teens jumped out of the car and ran.

The driver, a 16-year-old, was caught and arrested.

Police conducted a search and located the other two, a 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old. In examining the car, police found the ignition had obvious ignition damage that would suggest it was stolen.

The 16-year-old was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and obstruction. The two passengers were arrested for vehicle trespass and obstruction.

