Juvenile arrested after bringing gun to Kentwood High School, lockdown lifted

The Brief Kentwood High School was placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes on Friday. The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said a juvenile was detained and booked for unlawful possession of a firearm. No students or staff were harmed.



Kentwood High School in Covington was placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes on Friday after a student brought a gun to school.

Timeline:

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the King County Sheriff’s Office after receiving an alert about a possible lockdown at the school. The email in response read:

"This is an active scene that is still being investigated. The most current update is that a person has been detained. I will provide an update later if and when that is possible."

At around 12:50 p.m., another KCSO Public Information Officer informed FOX 13 that a juvenile had been detained and booked for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Authorities say the school was on lockdown for about 30 minutes. No students or staff were harmed.

The KCSO says no additional updates are expected on Friday.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person detained by officers has not yet been released. It is unknown if they were a student enrolled at Kentwood High School.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this article came from the King County Sheriff's Office.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson details $4 billion in spending cuts to address WA deficit

Parents petition to remove WA substitute principal after past admissions of drug use

‘Oops I did a crime’: WA high school teacher charged with child porn

First WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County infant

3.2 magnitude earthquake rocks east King County, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.