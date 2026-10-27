WA 8th Congressional District race: What to know about Kim Schrier vs Spencer Meline

The Brief Democratic incumbent Rep. Kim Schrier is seeking reelection in Washington's 8th Congressional District, facing Republican small-business owner Spencer Meline. Schrier is campaigning on healthcare protection, agricultural support, reducing grocery and energy costs, and securing funding for regional infrastructure. Meline is emphasizing small-business relief, fiscal conservatism, active forest management to combat wildfires, and stricter border enforcement.



Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier and Republican challenger Spencer Meline will meet in the Nov. 3 general election for Washington's 8th Congressional District after advancing from the state’s August primaries.

Schrier, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2019, is seeking another two-year term, while Meline is campaigning on an outsider platform rooted in small-business ownership, public lands stewardship, and parental involvement in education.

Washington’s 8th Congressional District race

Washington’s 8th Congressional District spans the Cascade Range, covering portions of King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties on the west side, alongside Kittitas and Chelan counties in Central Washington.

Local perspective:

During her time in the U.S. House, Schrier has served on several key legislative bodies, including the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, sitting on subcommittees focused on Health, Energy, and Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade during the 2025–2026 term, alongside prior assignments on the House Committee on Agriculture and the Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Meline, a Washington native, is entering the general election as a first-time candidate for federal office. He has positioned his background as an entrepreneur who built small businesses from the ground up as his core credential, citing hands-on experience managing payroll, adhering to regulatory requirements, and leading teams.

Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier (left) is running for re-election in Washington's 8th Congressional District. Republican challenger Spencer Meline (right), a local small business owner, advanced to the general election ballot alongside Schrier.

The backstory:

Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, who has served in Congress since 2018, is seeking reelection to represent Washington’s politically diverse 8th Congressional District. She faces a challenge from Republican small-business owner and former juvenile corrections worker Meline.

In contrast to long-tenured officials, Meline is framing his bid as a private citizen centered on regulatory relief for small businesses, parental rights in education and public land stewardship.

Big picture view:

Washington's 8th Congressional District spans the Cascade Range, encompassing suburban communities in eastern King and Pierce counties alongside rural and agricultural areas in central Washington, including Chelan and Kittitas counties.

With control of the U.S. House closely contested nationwide, both major parties view districts that bridge suburban and rural populations as critical indicators of broader national trends.

What's next:

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. The candidate who receives the majority of votes will be sworn in to represent Washington's 8th Congressional District in the 120th U.S. Congress on Jan. 3, 2027.

The Source: Information in this story came from candidate profiles, Ballotpedia Candidate Connection survey filings, official congressional committee rosters and the Washington Secretary of State Office.

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