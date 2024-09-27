King County announces burn ban lift date

Leaders in King County say the burn ban will be lifted at the end of the month.

King County burn ban lift 2024

At midnight on September 30, residents and visitors will be able to resume burning activities such as the following:

Campfires or fires in backyard fire pits

Using approved firewood for outdoor recreation

Ceremonial uses

Cooking

"However, it’s important to note that most municipalities do not allow residential burning year-round and/or require special permits. For this reason, residents are encouraged to know their local requirements for outdoor burning and maintain a fire-safe environment. If you have any questions, please contact your local fire department," said King County Fire Marshals Co-Chair Jeromy Hicks.

The decision comes as fire officials say monitoring of fuel moisture and weather conditions have shown them safe numbers after a dry summer.

More information on the burn bans, types of burning banned year round, and other tools at the Fire Safety Burn Bans webpage.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Victoria, British Columbia

Seattle Mariners join Kraken, Sounders in condemning Macklemore’s F-word comments

Thieves use hiker's stolen credit cards for Issaquah, WA shopping spree

Macklemore addresses Seattle F-bomb controversy, focuses on peace, solidarity

WSDOT warns of 'Monster Weekend' of road closures in the Seattle area

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.