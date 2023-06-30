King County reporting alarming number of drownings halfway through the year

Startling statistics released by King County show at least 12 people have drowned this season so far. That is nearly double the number from 2018, and it's not even July yet.

The county also cites racial disparities among people of color. According to King County, Black people are two-and-a-half times more likely to drown than those who are white. Part of this is due to access to pools and swimming lessons. But, it also has to do with the effects of history and how we're seeing that affect people present day.

A day at the pool on a sunny, hot day should be experienced by every child. Unfortunately, not every person has the opportunity.

"Historically in this country, there are people that experience disparities in different areas, and swim is another area," said Sonya Walker, senior program executive for healthy living, equity & integration at the YMCA of Greater Seattle. "I think it's life or death, and we just really have to be serious about that and state it that way."

Looking back at history several decades ago, due to segregation, there was a time when people of color were not allowed to swim in specific places. This left many families without an opportunity to dip in a pool - or even learn to wade in water.

"If a grandparent doesn't know how to swim from the 1950s, 1960s - they don't teach their children how to swim," Walker said. "That trickles down, that trickles down, and so unfortunately, coming from a lack of access - that's a reason that a lot of black and brown children have not had access to pools."

Walker said the news of local drownings, sadly, does not surprise her given the burdens that families are enduring post-pandemic.

"There are so many things like swimming lessons become a luxury in a lot of people's minds," Walker said. "People don't necessarily think of it as a life-saving skill that's necessary - it's more like a luxury afterthought."

If your family is going to be around water this summer, local lifeguards said it's crucial to mind your level of swimming.

"If they can float on the water for 30 seconds by themselves with their head out of the water," said Kai Hopperstad, a lifeguard at the YMCA Cottage Lake Pool. "That's a good way to tell if they're in trouble. If they can get their head out of the water and being able to breathe. Also, being able to do the simple cross-stroke freestyle all the way down maybe a 25-yard pool. That's a good way to tell."

If you're not the most experienced or confident swimmer, Hopperstad with the YMCA said you should consider a pool, rather than a body of water like a lake or river.

"Especially, because this pool is only a maximum of five-and-a-half feet," Hopperstad said. "Those lakes are really deep and really cold, especially right now - all those rivers. It can get really dangerous."

YMCA's Cottage Lake Pool has several lifeguards working at once to keep a better eye on people.

If you've never taken any swim lessons, lifeguards recommend signing up for lessons. Throughout the region, there are lessons available for people of all ages and levels.

If you ever see someone struggling in water, don't dive in and help unless you're a trained lifeguard, because while in a panic, that person can bring you under. The recommendation is tossing them a life preserver or you can give them a hand if you're on a stable spot on land.

