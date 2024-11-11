King County secures additional rescue boat for Lake Sammamish

The King County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a new Safe Boat for its Marine Rescue Dive Unit. This 23-foot vessel, which can reach 55 mph, will primarily patrol Lake Sammamish.

The boat will help authorities conduct searches with the advanced technology provided both by a $150,000 federal grant and $40,000 in county money.

Tech on the vessel includes radar, sonar, and FLIR.

The addition underscores the importance of the Marine Unit's work, which enforces maritime laws, conducts rescues, and performs vessel inspections. Bryan Alexander from Washington State Parks highlighted the value of on-water education by marine officers.

This vessel, built by SAFE Boats International in Bremerton, replaces an almost 20-year-old patrol boat, bringing the fleet count to 13, upping law enforcement's ability to increase water safety in King County’s aquatic environments.

