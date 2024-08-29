Kirkland police arrest sexual assault suspect

A sexual assault suspect was arrested at a Kirkland park on Wednesday evening, police said.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers responded after a witness called 911 to report a sexual assault at Juanita Beach Park.

When officers arrived at the park, they found the victim and the suspect.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out by medical staff.

Police arrested the suspect, who was taken to the King County Jail and booked on charges of second-degree rape.

"Sexual assault is a grave and unacceptable crime that impacts individuals and communities deeply. The Kirkland Police would like to recognize the quick actions of the witness who called 911, which helped lead to police making the arrest," police said.

