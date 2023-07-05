Kitten known as 'Spark Plug' injured in car engine makes full recovery and looking for a home

A kitten is looking for a forever home after a rough go at life so far, the Arizona Humane Society says.

A 12-week-old gray tabby known as Spark Plug was found injured in a car's engine after a driver turned their car on, not knowing she was in there.

"Upon arrival, it was discovered that the tiny kitten’s paw was caught in the engine belt. Clearly in pain, Jordann gently worked to free the kitten as quickly and safely as possible," AHS said.

Jordann is AHS's Emergency Animal Medical Technician and Cruelty Investigator.

Spark Plug was taken to the shelter's trauma hospital where they found she had a big cut on her front left leg.

After about a month of care, she's made a full recovery and is now ready for a home.

If you'd like to adopt Spark Plug or any other animals under AHS's care, you can visit https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/.

Click here for more information on how to make sure there are no animals hiding inside your car.