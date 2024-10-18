Nearly 60 kittens arrive in Seattle, need homes after hurricane rescue

Nearly 60 kittens from shelters in Tennessee arrived in the Seattle area Thursday, thanks to a rescue mission organized by Greater Good Charities through their Good Flights program.

The relocation was designed to make room for pets displaced by Hurricane Helene, ensuring that animals affected by the storm can be reunited with their families or find shelter.

The kittens were received by Kitsap Humane Society and The NOAH Center, two Washington-based animal rescue organizations. These kittens were already available for adoption before the hurricane hit but were transferred to free up space in Tennessee shelters overwhelmed by the storm's impact.

Nearly 60 kittens from shelters in Tennessee arrived in the Seattle area today, thanks to a rescue mission organized by Greater Good Charities through their Good Flights program. (Seattle Humane)

Health checks and adoption timeline

Upon arrival, the kittens were examined and were expected to be checked in by the end of the day. However, some kittens were found to have ringworm or exposure to it during the transfer. Those exposed but not infected received a lime dip treatment. Others who tested positive are being treated in isolation until they recover.

While ringworm is a common and treatable fungal infection, it will delay the adoption process for some of the kittens.

Making room for pets displaced by Hurricane Helene

The transfer not only ensures these kittens find new homes but also allows shelters in Tennessee to focus on reuniting lost pets with their families following Hurricane Helene. "Moving these kittens out of shelters creates much-needed space during this crisis," a rescue spokesperson said.

Interested adopters can monitor The NOAH Center and Kitsap Humane Society websites for updates on the kittens' availability and adoption procedures.

