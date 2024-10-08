VIDEO: Nearly 100 cats rescued from derelict home in WA

Close to 100 cats were rescued from a hazardous, vacated apartment in Federal Way last week, including a day-old kitten found in a toilet.

The Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County shared bodycam video of authorities entering the home. In the video, dozens of cats can be seen roaming around in excrement and garbage, and the officer is seen grabbing a water bowl to fill it at the sink for them.

The animal shelter says more than 80 of those cats have been captured and are receiving care, or have been fostered.

Among them, a day-old kitten was found in a toilet, and workers say the little guy is fighting for its life.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (The Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County)

The Humane Society says just days prior, animal control rescued 10 injured dogs from an unsanitary property in Spanaway, adding to their already overcrowded shelter. The organization is asking for donations to support the rescued cats and dogs.

